Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,200 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 447,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THNPF shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Technip Energies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Technip Energies stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

