Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

ARMK stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aramark has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

