Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

NYSE:BXP opened at $106.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $2,354,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

