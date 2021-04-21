SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SPX FLOW in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $64.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

