Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on State Street Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

STT opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.