Head to Head Review: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 10.17% 33.04% 16.89% Ascent Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Advanced Micro Devices and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 3 6 22 0 2.61 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus target price of $91.06, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $6.73 billion 14.30 $341.00 million $0.48 165.15 Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 469.42 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen, Threadripper, AMD A-Series, AMD FX, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD Ryzen, AMD A-Series, AMD Athlon, AMD Ryzen PRO, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC and AMD Opteron brands; and chipsets under the AMD trademark. It also offers discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon brands; professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands; and Radeon Instinct and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers. In addition, the company provides embedded processor solutions under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

