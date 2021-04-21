Novartis’ (NVS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NVS stock opened at $87.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $201.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Novartis by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 170,286 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,174,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

