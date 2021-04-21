Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Increased by Piper Sandler

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 76.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 351,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $95,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

