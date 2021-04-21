Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $45.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

