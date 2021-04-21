Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.23 and a 200 day moving average of $140.12. PepsiCo has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

