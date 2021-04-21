Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $91.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Haemonetics traded as low as $69.55 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 12705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CJS Securities lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Haemonetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.72.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

