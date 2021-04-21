Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $6.75.

AFLYY stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

