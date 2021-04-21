Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) to Sell

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.25. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

