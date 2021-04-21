Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.16.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

