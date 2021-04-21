Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DTCWY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $27.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

