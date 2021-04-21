BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BW LPG stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.