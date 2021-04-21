Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DTCWY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DTCWY opened at $27.60 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

