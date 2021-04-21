Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $788.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $254,508.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,047.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

