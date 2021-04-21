Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to $52.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

