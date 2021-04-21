Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to $52.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

