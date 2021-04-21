Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stelco from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stelco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group upped their target price on Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $24.50 on Monday. Stelco has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.