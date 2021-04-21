Credit Suisse Group Upgrades The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to “Outperform”

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $13.90 on Monday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.