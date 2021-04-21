Analysts Offer Predictions for Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the medical research company will earn $3.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.04. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.61 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $259.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.68. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.