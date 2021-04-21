Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $47,015,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $380,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 364,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

