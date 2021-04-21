Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Truist Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued on Saturday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

TFC stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

