Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $92.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after purchasing an additional 471,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

