DA Davidson Weighs in on Citigroup Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup stock opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

