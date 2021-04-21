Comparing Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vaxart and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -281.50% -84.90% -44.67% Brickell Biotech -990.67% -187.45% -114.85%

Volatility & Risk

Vaxart has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and Brickell Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $9.86 million 60.44 -$18.65 million ($0.86) -5.88 Brickell Biotech $7.92 million 6.95 -$23.88 million ($5.11) -0.16

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Brickell Biotech. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vaxart and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vaxart currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.44%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 569.10%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Vaxart.

Summary

Vaxart beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is also developing therapeutic vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. (Janssen) to evaluate the company's proprietary oral vaccine platform for the Janssen universal influenza vaccine program. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

