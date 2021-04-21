Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was down 7.4% on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $21.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Murphy Oil traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 99,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,088,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MUR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 over the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

