Short Interest in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Rises By 31.5%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $387.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

