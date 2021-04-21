Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,500 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 358,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Astrotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.78.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 1,607.31% and a negative net margin of 1,332.38%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.