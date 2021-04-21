IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $240.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IDEX traded as high as $222.80 and last traded at $222.54, with a volume of 13140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.85.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.72 and a 200 day moving average of $196.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

