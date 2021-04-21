Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 6,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 362,666 shares.The stock last traded at $34.91 and had previously closed at $35.21.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRGB. Raymond James raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,297 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.