Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.