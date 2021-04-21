Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.
In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
HRC opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68.
Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.
About Hill-Rom
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.
