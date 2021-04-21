Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on POU. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.23.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$9.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -56.06. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.91.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

