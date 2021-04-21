MarketAxess (MKTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $529.12 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $407.97 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.50 and its 200-day moving average is $539.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

