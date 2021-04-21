East West Bancorp (EWBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EWBC opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

