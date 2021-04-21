Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.07 ($115.37).

FRA HEN3 opened at €94.76 ($111.48) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.84.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

