Energean (LON:ENOG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Energean (LON:ENOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,056 ($13.80) to GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

ENOG stock opened at GBX 794.50 ($10.38) on Monday. Energean has a 52 week low of GBX 438 ($5.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 875.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 760.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -12.43.

In other Energean news, insider Karen Simon acquired 11,500 shares of Energean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 884 ($11.55) per share, with a total value of £101,660 ($132,819.44).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

