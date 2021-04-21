Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ABTX stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $781.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $488,528 in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,690,000 after acquiring an additional 115,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

