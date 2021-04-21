Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.92% from the company’s previous close.

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,820.83 ($23.79).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,291 ($16.87) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,401.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,264.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.79 billion and a PE ratio of -6.42. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

