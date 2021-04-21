Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Increased by Piper Sandler

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.41). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of DK stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,289,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Delek US by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

