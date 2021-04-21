SVB Leerink Comments on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GILD. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

GILD opened at $66.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $8,134,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

