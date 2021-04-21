Piper Sandler Weighs in on Range Resources Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $8.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

