Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Niu Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NIU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 179,502 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

