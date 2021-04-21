KeyCorp Comments on JD.com, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JD.com in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for JD.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,770,000 after purchasing an additional 408,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after acquiring an additional 262,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.