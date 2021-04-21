GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €30.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.66 ($37.24).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.15 ($41.35) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.55 ($23.00) and a 52 week high of €36.25 ($42.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.