MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €191.00 ($224.71) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTX. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €185.73 ($218.51).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €192.25 ($226.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 52-week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a 50 day moving average of €202.25 and a 200 day moving average of €193.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.73.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

