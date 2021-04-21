Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €50.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.69 ($71.40).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA BN opened at €59.25 ($69.71) on Monday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.74.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.