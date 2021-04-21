Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.47 Million

Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report $8.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $12.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $73.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.19 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $3,497,629.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,683,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,987 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,964 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 2.09.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

