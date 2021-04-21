Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €115.00 ($135.29) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €88.27 ($103.84).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €86.18 ($101.39) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12 month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €72.86.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

